Home Entertainment English

'Tron', 'Caddyshack' actor Cindy Morgan passes away at 69

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times, saying Morgan died of natural causes.

Published: 07th January 2024 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

'Tron', 'Caddyshack' actor Cindy Morgan passes away at 69

Actor Cindy Morgan, known for playing the roles of Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Lora/Yori in 'Tron'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Cindy Morgan, known for playing the roles of Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Lora/Yori in 'Tron', passed away at the age of 69.

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times, saying Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were not able to specify when she died.

Morgan also appeared on multiple TV series throughout the '80s and early '90s, including 'Bring 'Em Back Alive,' 'Hawaiian Heat,' 'Masquerade,' 'The Fall Guy,' 'Tough Cookies,' 'Beverly Hills Buntz,' 'Falcon Crest,' 'Matlock,' 'Mancuso, FBI,' 'Hunter' and 'The Larry Sanders Show,' as per Variety.

Apart from this, she also worked on TV movies such as 'The Midnight' Hour' (1985), 'Solomon's Universe' (1985), 'Dead Weekend' (1995), 'Amanda & the Alien' (1995) and 'Out There' (1995).

Along with 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron,' Morgan's film credits include 1979's 'Up Yours,' 1995's 'Galaxis' and 2006's 'Open Mic'rs.' Her most recent role was voicing Mason's Mother in the 2022 indie film 'Face of the Trinity,' reported Variety.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cindy Morgan Caddyshack Tron Cindy Morgan death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp