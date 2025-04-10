Michael Sarnoski to helm Death Stranding film adaptation

Even as filmmaker Michael Sarnoski completes the post-production of his upcoming feature, Death of Robin Hood, he is already eyeing his next film with the studio A24. According to Deadline, Sarnoski is set to script and direct a live-action film based on Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking video game.

A24 and Kojima Productions are attached to the film as its producers, alongside Square Peg. It will delve into the enigmatic Death Stranding, a cataclysmic set of events blurring the lines between the dead and the living, unleashing terrifying creatures upon a fractured and collapsing world.

Death Stranding, since its initial release on PlayStation 4 in November 2019, has captivated a global audience, reaching more than 19 million players. The game features a star-studded cast that includes Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, and Guillermo del Toro. Players step into the shoes of a character named Sam Porter Bridges, tasked with the monumental mission of reuniting a divided USA, rekindling hope, and setting up connections among the remnants of mankind again.

This news comes after a series of announcements from Kojima Productions at SXSW, including the launch date (June 26, 2025) and a new trailer for the sequel game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The company also confirmed a worldwide, Death Stranding franchise-based concert tour and a collaboration with luxury watchmaker Hamilton. The sequel game will see the return of Reedus, Seydoux, Troy Baker, and Nicolas Winding Refn, alongside new additions to the cast including Luca Marinelli, Elle Fanning, and George Miller.

This project marks another significant intellectual property adaptation for Sarnoski, following his critically acclaimed breakout film Pig, which garnered widespread praise for Nicolas Cage's performance and established Sarnoski as a promising directorial talent. This success also led to his involvement in A Quiet Place: Day One, the high-profile A Quiet Place spinoff that premiered this past summer and grossed over $250 million worldwide.

Recently, Sarnoski helmed Death of Robin Hood, the A24 film that stars Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer.