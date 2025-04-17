Legendary's upcoming Monsterverse film expands its cast with Sam Neill

Sam Neill has joined the upcoming Monsterverse film from Legendary Pictures, reports Deadline. Neill is known for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and Peaky Blinders.

In the film, Titans Godzilla and Kong will be facing off against a threat which is world-ending, with the humans beside them.

Legendary's Monsterverse was started by Godzilla (2014), with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The universe also includes the streaming series Skull Island and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Neill joins the film, which also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Delroy Lindo, with Dan Stevens reprising his role as Trapper Beasly from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Grant Sputore, who is known for the 2009 film I Am Mother. David Callaham has written the script for the film. He has also written for films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Legendary is producing the film with Warner Bros distributing it internationally.

Legendary's Monsterverse film, which is yet to be titled, is set to be released on March 26, 2027.