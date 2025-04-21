Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker back for Season 2 of Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen is set to return as Anakin Skywalker, a jedi who will turn into the evil Darth Vader, for the second season of Ahsoka, reports The Hollywood Reporter. His return was announced at a Star Wars Day celebration in Tokyo, Japan. The actor initially played the role in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The first season, set after the fall of the Empire, followed Ahsoka as she investigates a new threat to the galaxy. With Admiral Thrawn rising, she reunites with her former apprentice, Sabine Wren.

With Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano and Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker, the rest of the series' cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Eman Esfandi, with Lars Mikkelsen as Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka is created by Dave Filoni, who serves as the head writer and a director on the series. Other directors on the series include Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Filoni is also an executive producer on the series with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is a co-executive producer on the series which is backed by Lucasfilm.

Season one of Ahsoka is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Production on the second season is set to start next week.