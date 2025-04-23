Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood join Ready or Not Sequel

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not is levelling up its cast. With Samara Weaving returning and Kathryn Newton joining the film recently, the star cast is rounded out by a host of new faces: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell, and David Cronenberg.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back at the helm, producing under their banner, Radio Silence Productions. Production began on April 21 in Toronto, based on a script by Guy Busick and R Christopher Murphy.

Gellar, no stranger to the genre with credits like Scream 2, The Grudge, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, recently appeared in Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+. Meanwhile, Wood, beloved for The Lord of the Rings, has kept busy with Yellowjackets and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. He was recently seen in Oz Perkins’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Monkey.

Searchlight's Ready or Not: Here I Come has Tripp Vinson, Bradley J Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt returning as producers alongside Radio Silence.

The original Ready or Not was a box office hit, winning over critics and audiences alike. Expectations are running high for the next chapter.