The Boys' Claudia Doumit joins season two of 3 Body Problem

Netflix announced that the cast of second season of its science fiction series, 3 Body Problem, is adding Claudia Doumit and Ellie de Lange. 3 Body Problem, which premiered in 2024, was renewed for a second and third season in May 2024.
Doumit who is known for her role as Victoria Neumann on The Boys, has also voiced and portrayed Farah Karim in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). Meanwhile, de Lange has appeared in BBC's Wolf Hall.
Based on Liu Cixin's first novel in the Rememberance of Earth's Past, the series follows the story of Ye Wenjie Tseng, who, at the time of China's Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, makes a decision that impacts space-time until the present. When the laws of nature unravels, the Oxford Five, a group of scientists, must join forces with a clandestine intelligence agency to save Earth.
Doumit will portray Captain Van Rijn, while de Lange will portray Ayla. The cast for the series includes Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Alex Sharp, Sameer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce.
3 Body Problem is created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, who previously created and wrote on Game of Thrones. Benioff and Weiss also serve as executive producers along with Rian Johnson, Bernadette Caulfield, Ram Bergman, Nina Rodrigue, Qi Lin, Jilong Zhao, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike, and Robie Uniacke. T-Street, Plan B, and Primitive Steak are backing the series.