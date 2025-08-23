Cinema Without Borders: Tabi To Hibi - A passage through life, and cinema

While Li is uncomfortable discussing her own film writing with a bunch of students and their professor, her conversations with her inner self are lucid, resonant, particularly when it comes to her constant tussle with words. Something writers across the world will identify with. Like this long, introspective monologue: “Things happen in life that can’t be put into words. Surprise and bewilderment blow me far away. I want to just stand there forever, far away from words. But words always take hold of me without fail. Everyday life is about naming the things and feelings around us and blending in. When I first came to Japan, everything around me was full of mystery and fear. The things and feelings that used to be fresh have now been overtaken by words. I’m in a cage of words. Maybe travel is about trying to get away from words.”