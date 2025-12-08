Laurence Fishburne to direct Andre Holland in The Rule of Nines

Actor Laurence Fishburne, known for his roles in The Matrix franchise and Mission: Impossible III, among other titles, is presently on the process of creating a project as a director, reports Variety. Titled The Rule of Nines, it stars Andre Holland of Moonlight fame and has a screenplay by John Connor. Casting director and producer Bonnie Timmermann is also part of The Rule of Nines. The makers are yet to reveal further details about it, including as to what type of project it is.
Laurence Fishburne has already made his debut as a director with 2000's crime film Once in the Life, which he also wrote and which starred him in a key role. The actor rejected many directorial offers after working on that 2000 film, because he reportedly did not feel passionate about the job or those particular screenplays did not inspire him. However, Fishburne told Variety that he might have a more consistent run as a director going forward.
When it comes to acting, Fishburne was recently seen in the action thriller The Amateur, opposite Rami Malek. He is set to come back in the role of a vampire and barber surgeon for The Witcher finale. He also revealed that The Witcher season 5 is likely to release on OTT around the Halloween period.