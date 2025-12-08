Laurence Fishburne to direct Andre Holland in The Rule of Nines

Laurence Fishburne has already made his debut as a director with 2000's crime film Once in the Life, which he also wrote and which starred him in a key role. The actor rejected many directorial offers after working on that 2000 film, because he reportedly did not feel passionate about the job or those particular screenplays did not inspire him. However, Fishburne told Variety that he might have a more consistent run as a director going forward.