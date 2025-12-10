‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Director Yoo Insik says Indian content is poised for global breakthrough

NEW DELHI: When you love something, you begin to understand it – and then you truly see it. Quoting a Korean proverb, Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo Insik uses this sentiment to explain the remarkable global rise of K-dramas and Korean music. And, he believes, India is on the cusp of a similar worldwide wave.

Yoo’s 2022 Netflix hit about an autistic lawyer, Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), won audiences over with its heartwarming portrayal of a young attorney navigating the Korean legal system.

On his first trip to India, the director of Vagabond, Dr Romantic and Pinocchio has had a packed schedule, visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, flying to Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City to meet producers, and sampling the city’s famed biryani, which he jokes has caused him to gain weight during just four days in the country.

“I’m very happy to be here. Thanks to the invitation from the Korean Embassy, I had this precious opportunity to see the astonishing beauty of your country,” Yoo told PTI during an exclusive interview at the Korean Cultural Centre India.

Yoo said he is well aware of the strong Bollywood fan culture and has himself watched 3 Idiots, RRR and The White Tiger. Each film, he said, impressed him with its creativity — from the wisdom of 3 Idiots to the imagination and technical prowess of RRR, and the sharp social insight of The White Tiger.