INTERVIEW|Don’t look at yourself with shame: Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields started modelling before she could speak. By the time she was 11, she had bagged her first film role. It was that of a girl raised into sex work in Louis Malle’s Pretty Baby. A series of controversial Calvin Klein ads contributed to her career getting defined by sexuality. However, a long and fulfilling career later, at 59, Shields has come up with her book, Brooke Shields: I’m Not Allowed To Get Old. The Eighties movie icon reveals all about how she has come to “forgive herself” for not looking like the poster girl she used to be and how she hopes to inspire women everywhere to embrace her new outlook on life and ageing.

The title of your memoir is very striking. Where did it come from?

It’s something that I feel is part of Brooke Shields. Referring to myself in the third person has become a joke. It’s a thing. People come up to me, even little kids, and they are like, “Hello, Brooke Shields!’ It’s like the name is one word. People still remember the 15-year-old Brooke Shields from The Blue Lagoon. That was a long time ago but for some people, it’s hard to contemplate that I am now 59 years old. You can almost feel their disappointment. That’s where the title came from.

What kind of discussions do you hope your book opens up?

I hope people read it and think about what we do to women in society. I hope it opens up conversations on how we talk about women, beauty, and why we covet it so much. What does beauty really mean? I think we need to have conversations without judgement.

You are very open and honest in the book. How hard was it to write about yourself like that?

It really wasn’t hard. I have been open and honest my entire life. Writing this book, I knew I needed to be more honest than I have ever been. I also wanted it to be funny and about this era and not just about looking back. I hope it is that.