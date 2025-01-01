A matter of life and death

For someone who believes that, in the grand scheme of things, time moves in a cyclical loop rather than being defined by linearity, a viewing of John Crowley’s We Live in Time marks an ironic end to 2024 at the movies. A film that underscores the finitude of moments available to us as individuals and for the ties that bind us with other living beings on Earth as opposed to the perpetual flow of time in general in the cosmos.

The tagline of the film goes—every moment counts. It is about how time is of the essence for the young couple, Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) and Almut Bruhl (Florence Pugh).

Interestingly, Nick Payne’s innovative screenplay plays with time and the element of memory, taking us back and forth through various vignettes of their ten-year-long relationship.

From intimate scenes of cosy domesticity to the exciting, anticipative ones of the upcoming childbirth to the sombre realisation of the inevitability of death and the concomitant bereavement. On the face of it, there is no pattern or logic to the arrangement of these scenes but they stack up well eventually to turn the emotions of the relationship tactile for the audience.

So, to put things in a linear perspective, Tobias, who is out to buy a pen to sign on his divorce papers, gets hit by the car of Almut, a Bavarian fusion chef with a restaurant of her own. They get introduced to each other in the hospital, get attracted over time and eventually move in together.

The relationship hits a rough patch with Almut revealing that kids are not quite her thing, while Tobias has been planning on starting a family with her. After a period of reconciliation comes the bad news, that she has ovarian cancer. She decides to opt for a partial hysterectomy to be able to have a child, goes into remission, gets pregnant, has a girl, only to realise three years later that the cancer has returned.

On the face of it, the film might feel like it would be fodder for some cloying sentimentality. But, Payne and Crowley underline the potentially morbid situations with gentle wit and humour.