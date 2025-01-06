Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Shōgun' and 'The Brutalist' win big

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were presented on Sunday evening, with films such as The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez securing multiple accolades.

While Emilia Pérez received the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, 'El Mal' from the film won Best Original Song. It also won Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, and a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for Zoe Saldaña, taking the overall tally to 4.

The Brutalist, on the other hand, won Best Motion Picture- Drama, the film's lead actor Adrien Brody bagged Best Performance by a Male Actor, and the director Brady Corbet won Best Director, bagging the second most number of awards.

In the Television categories of awards, Shōgun ended up as the year's biggest winner. The series won Best Television Series - Drama, with Anna Sawai winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Tadanobu Asano taking home the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award, and Hiroyuki Sanada receiving the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor.

Baby Reindeer came close with two awards, one for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and another for Jessica Gunning for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television.