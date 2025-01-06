English

Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Shōgun' and 'The Brutalist' win big

While 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Shōgun' bagged four awards each, 'The Brutalist' won three.
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were presented on Sunday evening, with films such as The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez securing multiple accolades.

While Emilia Pérez received the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, 'El Mal' from the film won Best Original Song. It also won Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, and a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for Zoe Saldaña, taking the overall tally to 4.

The Brutalist, on the other hand, won Best Motion Picture- Drama, the film's lead actor Adrien Brody bagged Best Performance by a Male Actor, and the director Brady Corbet won Best Director, bagging the second most number of awards.

In the Television categories of awards, Shōgun ended up as the year's biggest winner. The series won Best Television Series - Drama, with Anna Sawai winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Tadanobu Asano taking home the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award, and Hiroyuki Sanada receiving the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor.

Baby Reindeer came close with two awards, one for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and another for Jessica Gunning for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television.

Here is the complete list of winners

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks – WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked – WINNER

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

'Beautiful That Way', The Last Showgirl

'Compress/Repress', Challengers

'El Mal', Emilia Pérez – WINNER

'Forbidden Road', Better Man

'Kiss the Sky', The Wild Robot

'Mi Camino', Emilia Pérez

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture


Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

