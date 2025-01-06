Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Shōgun' and 'The Brutalist' win big

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were presented on Sunday evening, with films such as The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez securing multiple accolades.
While Emilia Pérez received the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, 'El Mal' from the film won Best Original Song. It also won Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, and a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for Zoe Saldaña, taking the overall tally to 4.
The Brutalist, on the other hand, won Best Motion Picture- Drama, the film's lead actor Adrien Brody bagged Best Performance by a Male Actor, and the director Brady Corbet won Best Director, bagging the second most number of awards.
In the Television categories of awards, Shōgun ended up as the year's biggest winner. The series won Best Television Series - Drama, with Anna Sawai winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Tadanobu Asano taking home the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award, and Hiroyuki Sanada receiving the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor.
Baby Reindeer came close with two awards, one for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and another for Jessica Gunning for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television.
Here is the complete list of winners
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist – WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shōgun – WINNER
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks – WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked – WINNER
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
'Beautiful That Way', The Last Showgirl
'Compress/Repress', Challengers
'El Mal', Emilia Pérez – WINNER
'Forbidden Road', Better Man
'Kiss the Sky', The Wild Robot
'Mi Camino', Emilia Pérez
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Challengers – WINNER
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
