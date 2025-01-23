Universality in place of parochialism

Matthew Rankin’s Persian-French language Canadian film Universal Language is among the fifteen shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film Oscar and perhaps the most unique of the lot in terms of form, vision, imagination and craft.

Set in an unusual world, a Tehran-like Winnipeg, the whimsical, fablesque film weaves together three seemingly disparate, disconnected story strands in unforeseen, humane and humanistic ways. Rankin’s second feature film recently played at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, where the Canadian filmmaker had an exclusive one-on-one conversation with CE.

Excerpts:

Universal Language occupies this unique visual space where Tehran and Winnipeg collide and conjoin. You’ve made even a wholesome Canadian chain like Tim Hortons go Farsi. What went into defining the production design of the film?

First of all, it was through a conversation with Ila (Firouzabadi) and Pirouz (Nemati) and all of our other collaborators. It was about creating this unusual brain, this sort of Tehran-o—Winnipeg-ua brain, which would bring the codes and the iconographies of two spaces — between which we might imagine great geographic and existential distance—into close proximity.

It was always about trying to figure out what elements we blend with each other and how we make a whole out of that. It was about using codes and iconographies and spaces where you might imagine that you’re at one place, but the imperfection of the codes tells you that you might be somewhere else. We try to do that throughout.

The code tells you one thing, but the presentation tells you something else. So, where you are in time and space is something we wanted to upend. You’re in this third space, and the production design was about creating it.

Also kids being in focus in your film, is something we associate with Iranian films…

That’s true. The story (about Negin and Nazgol) comes from my grandmother’s childhood. It was a story she told me about finding money in the ice, but it reminded me so much of Iranian films.