Shooting for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins

LOS ANGELES: Production has officially commenced on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Disney’s sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Also featuring Stanley Tucci in a pivotal role, The Devil Wears Prada was originally adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The sequel is set to arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the returning cast members.