Shooting for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins

LOS ANGELES: Production has officially commenced on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Disney’s sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.
Also featuring Stanley Tucci in a pivotal role, The Devil Wears Prada was originally adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel of the same name.
The sequel is set to arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the returning cast members.
20th Century Studios announced the start of production via a post on its official Instagram account on Monday evening. The post, which read: “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production,” was reshared by both Hathaway and Tucci on their personal handles.
Directed by David Frankel, the original film followed Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a recent university graduate who lands a job as an assistant to one of New York’s most formidable fashion magazine editors, Miranda Priestly (Streep). What begins as a dream job quickly spirals into a high-pressure role under the ruthless editor, whose standards are as legendary as her wardrobe.
Speculation around the sequel has been rife, with reports last year suggesting that Streep and Blunt may return.