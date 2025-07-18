Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer and actress, dies at 87 as viral hit wins over new generation

Connie Francis, the iconic pop singer and actress whose sugary-sweet hits soundtracked the 1950s and ’60s, has died at the age of 87. Her death was confirmed on Thursday by her publicist and close friend Ron Roberts, who posted the news on Francis’ official Facebook page.
“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Roberts wrote, adding that Francis would have wanted her fans to be among the first to know.
In the final months of her life, Francis experienced a remarkable resurgence on TikTok, where her 1962 hit Pretty Little Baby went viral. The song, with its sweet vocals, delicate organ melodies, and innocent lyrics, captivated a new generation. It became a soundtrack for videos featuring baby animals, toddlers, retro fashion, and beauty tutorials, with over 22.5 million TikTok videos using the sound and more than 45.5 billion views globally.
According to a report by CNN, Even celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West joined in the trend, with North lip-syncing to the song. Francis herself joined the fun, posting a video of her own with the caption: “First time I’ve lip-synched to this 63-year-old recording of mine!”
She later thanked artists such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift for “paying tribute” to her and the song that had re-entered the cultural conversation six decades after its release.
Born Concetta Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, Francis rose to fame after winning Startime Talent Scouts, a popular TV show hosted by Arthur Godfrey. On his advice, she adopted the stage name "Connie Francis", which he felt was easier to pronounce.
Her early music career was met with setbacks, including multiple rejections from record labels. But her breakthrough came when she recorded Who’s Sorry Now?, a track her father urged her to revisit. It became an instant success and was followed by a string of hits such as Lipstick on Your Collar, My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own, and Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You.
Francis also starred in a series of films in the early 1960s, including Where the Boys Are, Follow the Boys, Looking for Love, and When the Boys Meet the Girls. However, she later admitted her frustration with the film industry, once joking: “I asked the studio why they couldn’t come up with a title without the word ‘boys’ in it!”
Her life, though filled with professional success, was also marked by personal hardship. In 1974, she survived a rape and robbery in a hotel room. a traumatic event that triggered years of depression. In 1981, her brother, George A. Franconero, was murdered in what was believed to be a mob-related incident. She also lost her singing voice temporarily after botched nasal surgery and underwent years of recovery.
Francis was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and documented her struggles in her 1984 autobiography Who’s Sorry Now. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey at the time, she reflected: “Every time there’s a story about me, it reads like a Greek tragedy… but my life has really been a Cinderella story with the exception of the last 10 years.”
Despite the hardships, Francis’ music continued to resonate across generations. Her recent viral success with Pretty Little Baby a song that epitomises the golden age of American pop was a testament to her timeless appeal.
Connie Francis leaves behind a legacy of resilience, reinvention, and the enduring power of a well-sung love song.