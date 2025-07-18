Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer and actress, dies at 87 as viral hit wins over new generation

Connie Francis, the iconic pop singer and actress whose sugary-sweet hits soundtracked the 1950s and ’60s, has died at the age of 87. Her death was confirmed on Thursday by her publicist and close friend Ron Roberts, who posted the news on Francis’ official Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Roberts wrote, adding that Francis would have wanted her fans to be among the first to know.

In the final months of her life, Francis experienced a remarkable resurgence on TikTok, where her 1962 hit Pretty Little Baby went viral. The song, with its sweet vocals, delicate organ melodies, and innocent lyrics, captivated a new generation. It became a soundtrack for videos featuring baby animals, toddlers, retro fashion, and beauty tutorials, with over 22.5 million TikTok videos using the sound and more than 45.5 billion views globally.

According to a report by CNN, Even celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West joined in the trend, with North lip-syncing to the song. Francis herself joined the fun, posting a video of her own with the caption: “First time I’ve lip-synched to this 63-year-old recording of mine!”

She later thanked artists such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift for “paying tribute” to her and the song that had re-entered the cultural conversation six decades after its release.