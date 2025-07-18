Netflix announces new reality shows: Nick Viall to host 'Age-Gap Dating Show'

WASHINGTON: The streaming giant Netflix announced a set of new reality TV series on Thursday starring big names in an unscripted world, reported Variety.

Among the new series is "Age of Attraction," which will follow a group of singles ages 22 to 59 as they date each other.

Hosted by 44-year-old 'Bachelor' alum Nick Viall and his wife, 25-year-old Natalie Joy, the series aims to "see if age is just a number. Or will the years come between them?" as quoted by Variety.

Harry Jowsey, who previously appeared in Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match,' is looking for a wife via 'Let's Marry Harry.'

Over the course of the series, his friends will help him narrow down a large pool of potential matches in hopes of finding someone to marry, reported Variety.