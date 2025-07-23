Season two of Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' begins production

NEW DELHI: Streaming service Netflix has announced that the much-awaited second season of the Korean zombie thriller series "All of Us Are Dead" has started production.

The streamer shared the news on its official social media handles. "Just when you thought you were back to normal life, a new zombie virus swallows Seoul.

'All of Us Are Dead' season two in production," Netflix posted on Instagram along with a teaser video.

"All of Us Are Dead", a young-adult series, debuted on Netflix in 2022 to international success. It was based on the legendary webtoon by Joo Dong-geun and amassed over 560 million viewing hours on Netflix within 28 days of its premiere.