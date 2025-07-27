'Villa Swagatam' announces 34 residents for third edition

NEW DELHI: Poet Meena Kandaswamy, French author Maylis de Kerangal, choreographer Gayatri Shetty, and French artist Johanna de Clisson are among 34 artists and cultural practitioners from India and France selected for the third edition of the Villa Swagatam residency programme.

In its third edition, the initiative spearheaded by the French Institute in India, seeks to foster cross-cultural dialogue and artistic collaboration between creatives from France and South Asia.

The selected residents will spend between one and three months at partner residency spaces across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and France. The upcoming cycle of the residency will take place from August 2025 to August 2026.

"Translation is a form of transformation, and I want to discover what my poetry becomes when it breathes in French. I hope to also use this residency to create new work, letting the landscape and its spirit of resistance inspire a renewed poetic voice," said Kandaswamy, who will be visiting literary center Maison de la Poésie de in France's Nantes, in a statement.