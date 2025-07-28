'Code of Silence' starring Rose Ayling-Ellis to stream in India from August 1

The wait is finally over for crime drama lovers in India! Code of Silence, the gripping British miniseries starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, is set to make its OTT debut on 1st August via Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium.

First released on ITVX in the UK on 18th May, the show has already been renewed for a second season. Now, with its global release, Indian viewers can dive into this thrilling mix of crime, romance, and suspense.

The story follows a group of detectives as they try to track a gang planning a jewellery heist. When traditional methods fail, they bring in a deaf civilian, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, as a specialist lip reader. But things take a dark turn when she becomes emotionally involved with one of the suspects, adding twists and tension to the investigation.