Bruce McLaren biopic in the works

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino is set to back a fourth racing film, Bruce McLaren biopic, after Ferrari, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Maserati: The Brothers.
Describing McLaren, Iervolino said that the New Zealand driver/engineer's life is an "extraordinary example of how adversity can become the spark of a remarkable destiny."
Bruce McLaren was diagnosed with Perthes disease, a rare childhood bone disorder, at the age of nine, hospitalising him for two years and rendering his leg immobilised in a traction device. The film chronicles the challenges of a young man, physical and personal, and how he built one of the most successful racing teams in Formula 1 history.
Iervolino said that the film will not just be a tribute to the racer's career, but also his "brilliant mind and unwavering determination." He added he would approach McLaren's family about the project. The film is expected to follow his entire life journey, highlighting significant events such as his becoming the youngest Grand Prix winner at the age of 22, the founding of Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Ltd, and his untimely demise during a test run in 1970.
The film is currently under development as an international production, with filming planned in multiple locations throughout New Zealand and the UK.