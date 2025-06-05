James Gunn confirms 'Superman' runtime, debunks studio interference rumors

James Gunn, head of DC Studios, has officially confirmed the runtime for his highly anticipated film Superman and refuted claims of studio intervention regarding its length. The director took to Instagram Threads to address a user's query about the film's duration.

"Inclusive of credits/post credits the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes," Gunn stated in his direct reply, making a clarification on the widely discussed figure.

Gunn also tackled another persistent rumour: that Warner Bros requested him to reduce the film’s length. He dismissed this outright, asserting, "Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to (do). It’s a DC Studios film.” His strong denial emphasises the creative control DC Studios maintains over its productions.

Gunn serves as the writer and director of Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet steps into the iconic role of the titular Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan starring opposite him as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult portrays the film's antagonist, the brilliant yet megalomaniacal Lex Luthor.

The ensemble cast also features Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Superman is Gunn's first film as the head of DC Studios and the first solo outing for the Son of Krypton in over a decade.

The last standalone Superman film, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, reportedly grossed $670 million globally and initiated a connected DC universe that included titles such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, The Flash, and Wonder Woman. That timeline concluded with 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11.