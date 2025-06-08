Rob Riggle, Jordana Brewster to star in 'The Pirate King'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actors Rob Riggle and Jordana Brewster will feature in 'The Pirate King'.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is written and directed by Josh Plasse.

It is based on a story by Brev Moss inspired by the exploits and adventures of real-life pirate Captain Todd Willis.

Riggle will essay the role of a Marine veteran struggling with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and addiction, who discovers unforeseen redemption upon joining a group of pirate reenactors.

Giving him a chance to fight for custody of his daughter and rebuild the life he thought was lost forever.

The 55-year-old actor, who has previously been a Marine officer, said he is honoured to be a part of the film.