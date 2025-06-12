Musical revolutionaries Sly Stone and Brian Wilson leave life’s stage nearly simultaneously

Sometimes there are strange symmetries in death, as in life. The twin passings of Sly Stone and Brian Wilson this week brought that into sharp relief.

Both were musical geniuses who paid a high price for their gifts. They burned bright, with art they created at their peaks that became more moving and meaningful with time, only to see their creative lights extinguished suddenly through mental health and addiction issues. Both were 82 when they died — Stone on Monday and Wilson on Wednesday.

“It’s such an unsettling coincidence,” said Anthony DeCurtis, contributing editor at Rolling Stone. “These two figures, they were very different and massively influential, and each ran into a wall of their own problems in many ways. As much as they achieved, it’s hard not to think that they could have done more.”

Brian Wilson captured the California sound

With his late brothers Carl and Dennis, Beach Boys co-founder Wilson was the architect of the California sound that captured surfing and sun, beaches and girls. Yet for all the “Fun, Fun, Fun,” there was something much deeper and darker in Brian’s abilities as a composer.

It was more than disposable music for teen-agers. He had an unparalleled melodic sense, hearing sounds in his mind that others couldn’t. He could worm his way into your head and then break your heart with songs like “In My Room” and “God Only Knows.” The tour de force “Good Vibrations” —- had anyone ever heard of the theremin before he employed its unearthly wail? — is a symphony both complex and easily accessible.

“He was our American Mozart,” musician Sean Ono Lennon wrote on social media.

The 1966 album “Pet Sounds” was a peak. Wilson felt a keen sense of competition with the Beatles. But they had three writers, including Sean’s dad, John Lennon. Wilson was largely alone, and he heard impatience and doubt from other Beach Boys, whose music he provided.

He felt the pressure in trying to follow up “Pet Sounds,” and “Smile” became music’s most famous unfinished album. Wilson, a damaged soul to begin with because of an abusive father, never reached the heights again. He descended into a well-chronicled period of darkness.

Sly Stone helped assemble a new kind of musical landscape