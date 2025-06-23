The Phoenician Scheme Movie Review: Overindulgence and overreliance on humour spoil a film with profound themes

The film touches upon profound themes, notable among them being Korda's quest for purpose and redemption. The Phoenician Scheme explores whether or not someone who has lived a life full of ‘mischief’ can fully redeem themselves. Anderson goes for a comedic and often absurd exploration of these themes. The trademark whimsicality dominates whatever little attempt Anderson makes at exploring the film’s themes. Often, the characters converse as though they are in a state of electrocution, making it hard for the emotional and philosophical weight of the themes to truly land. Besides the humour, the rushed exposition also keeps you from understanding the true nature and mechanics of Korda’s business. What is his upshot? Is it absolute power and/or something else?

Wes Anderson's films tend to have operatic qualities and unfold in a whimsical world, and The Phoenician Scheme is no different. The film is rife with trademark Anderson touches: meticulous set designs, deadpan humour, and many charmingly eccentric characters. The dry humour and subtle emotional expression make the characters' motivations and stakes feel somewhat ambiguous. For example, Korda's occasional ‘trips’ to the afterlife and back give a glimpse into the moral framework within which he operates. The trips seem to hint at Korda’s desire to explore a more ethical way of life. While there is the occasional humour to enjoy, it is difficult to connect with the characters’ inner struggles and feel the full weight of the dramatic events.