Virgin River wraps filming for season 7

Netflix’s beloved small-town drama Virgin River has officially wrapped filming for its seventh season, and the cast is marking the milestone with heartfelt tributes and behind-the-scenes moments.

On Instagram, Benjamin Hollingsworth shared a joint post with co-star Kandyse McClure to celebrate the final day of shooting. Alongside sunny selfies with fellow castmate Zibby Allen, he wrote, “First day of Summer and Last day of Filming Season 7 of Virgin River. @netflix.” McClure chimed in with a sweet comment: “It was the best day!” complete with a heart-eyed emoji.