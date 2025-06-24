Virgin River wraps filming for season 7

Netflix’s beloved small-town drama Virgin River has officially wrapped filming for its seventh season, and the cast is marking the milestone with heartfelt tributes and behind-the-scenes moments.
On Instagram, Benjamin Hollingsworth shared a joint post with co-star Kandyse McClure to celebrate the final day of shooting. Alongside sunny selfies with fellow castmate Zibby Allen, he wrote, “First day of Summer and Last day of Filming Season 7 of Virgin River. @netflix.” McClure chimed in with a sweet comment: “It was the best day!” complete with a heart-eyed emoji.
Allen, meanwhile, shared more candid snaps with series leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, simply captioning them, “VRS7 wrapped. These lives within these lives…” Hollingsworth replied in the comments, “I hit the scene partner jackpot.” Veteran cast member Annette O’Toole marked her own wrap moment with a quick goodbye post from Vancouver, showing her dog nestled in a travel bag and writing, “Bye Vancouver!”
Colin Lawrence, who plays fan-favourite Preacher, posted a video tribute to the season. “That, my friends, is a wrap on Season 7 for John ‘Preacher’ Middleton,” he said, adding, “Another stellar season, in my humble opinion. This show has been the most fun to work on. I’ve been so blessed to have been a part of this for the last seven seasons. Fingers crossed, more to come.” Lawrence also teased that Season 7 will bring “more laughs, more tears, just a lot of emotion”.
While Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for Season 7, past patterns suggest a possible late 2025 drop. Season 6 premiered in December 2024, with Season 5 debuting in September 2023.
Fans can also look forward to fresh faces in Virgin River. The Vampire Diaries alum Sara Canning and Riverdale’s Cody Kearsley join the cast in recurring roles. Canning plays a former cop-turned-medical investigator who arrives in town to look into Doc’s (Tim Matheson) practice, setting off one of the season’s central conflicts. Her arrival also sparks a possible reunion with a familiar face from her past.
Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that the battle to keep Virgin River’s local clinic independent will take centre stage this season, after a larger hospital network sets its sights on a takeover amid scrutiny over Doc’s unorthodox—but life-saving—decisions.