Julie Benz, Busy Philipps, Ron Perlman and Jim Rash join hands for horror-comedy Horrified

Actor Julie Benz, known for her role in Dexter, is all set to headline the upcoming horror comedy titled Horrified where she will star alongside Busy Philipps, Ron Perlman and Jim Rash.

According to the makers, Horrified follows a once-famous scream queen (played by Benz), struggling to make ends meet, who re-enters the horror convention scene in search of quick money. However, things take a deadly turn when a pig-masked killer—straight from her former cult horror franchise—begins targeting her friends and fans. As her dark past resurfaces, she must battle both inner demons and a brutal new threat in a gory slasher showdown for survival.