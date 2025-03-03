Sharon Horgan is developing new comedy series for HBO

Sharon Horgan, acclaimed creator and star of Bad Sisters and Catastrophe, along with her production company Merman, has entered into a two-year, first-look agreement with HBO. Under this deal, the network has already committed to a new comedy series that Horgan will write, executive produce, and star in. The untitled project has received a straight-to-series order.

Prior to this agreement, Horgan had a first-look deal with Apple TV, which resulted in the critically acclaimed Bad Sisters. The show has completed two seasons and is currently awaiting confirmation for a third. Horgan is no stranger to HBO either, having previously created and executive produced Divorce, which aired on the network for three seasons.

The upcoming HBO series will centre around a 50-year-old woman navigating the complexities of dating and romance after divorce while simultaneously caring for her ageing parents and manageing the challenges of parenting a son who should already be independent, according to the show’s official description.

Horgan’s extensive resume includes not only Bad Sisters, Catastrophe, and Divorce, but also the BBC comedy Motherland and its spin-off Amandaland. She also co-created Starz’s Shining Vale and has built a strong acting portfolio, appearing in This Way Up (Channel 4/Hulu) and the feature film Game Night. Additionally, she has lent her voice to animated projects such as Fox’s HouseBroken and Bob’s Burgers, as well as Netflix’s Disenchantment.