Grand Theft Hamlet team interview: 'Films should reflect lives in digital space'







Drawing a parallel between both worlds, she continues, “The game world is very sophisticated. And Shakespeare, likewise, is very satirical of his own time and human nature, in the way he writes about it. In some ways, putting Shakespeare into that space, it kind of makes you realise how brilliant Shakespeare is because it seems to be able to comment even on that world.”





Remarkably, Grylls insists they made the film independently, without any help from the gaming company. Speaking of which, other Shakespearean plays, with themes of revenge and existentialism, could also resonate within the GTA world. Talking about the other plays worth exploring, Crane states, “I think The Tempest is definitely one for its notions of reality and creation.” On the other hand, Grylls points out, “There are many potential game and theater matchups that we could do outside of Grand Theft Auto.”