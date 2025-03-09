Alappuzha native Vasundhara wins award at Athena Film Festival

KOCHI: Vasundhara Koshy, a native of Meppadam in Alappuzha, has won the Chinonye Chukwu Emerging Writer Award at the Athena Film Festival, an annual film festival held at Barnard College of the Columbia University in New York City.

She won the award for her work, The Laburnum House.

Laburnum House, a script that Vasundhara wrote last year discusses coping with grief and learning to move on.

Speaking to TNIE, she expressed her happiness over winning an award at the Athena.

"It is nice to have won recognition. I hope the film too gets the recognition and gets noticed," she said.



Vasundhara grew up in Calcutta and completed her studies in Delhi and the UK. She was part of several other other projects including the Typewriter, Made in Heaven, Gully Boy, Kahaani 2 and Mirza's Lady.