HBO's Lanterns adds Nicole Ari Parker in a key role

Nicole Ari Parker, star of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., is set to star as Bernadette Stewart, John Stewart's mother, in HBO's Lanterns.

The official description of Parker's character, according to Variety, is, “Formidable and tenacious, Bernadette refuses to give up, no matter how insurmountable the odds. At her core, she’s a fiercely protective mother who has worked her entire life to ensure that she and her family will not be passed over.”

HBO's Lanterns is set to be one of the first live-action TV shows in DC's new slate of films and television series. Announced by James Gunn in 2023, it is described as a True Detective-like show that involves two Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, investigating a terrifying secret that impacts the larger narrative of the DC Universe. Apart from Jordan and Stewart, another Lantern, Guy Gardner, will also play an important role in the DC Universe. Nathan Fillion will portray Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman (2025).

HBO's Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. It also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, a contentious Green Lantern. Chris Mundy serves as the showrunner for Lanterns and serves as an executive producer alongside James Gunn, Peter Safran, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. While Lanterns has no clear release date yet, it is to be released in early 2026 and has eight episodes.