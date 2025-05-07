Angelina Jolie to headline Anxious People

Academy Award nominee David Magee, Forster's A Man Called Otto scribe, has adapted the novel into a screenplay. Jolie won a Tony award in 2024 for her work in The Outsiders. She recently appeared in the Maria Callas biopic from filmmaker Pablo Larraín, besides directing First They Killed My Father. Besides World War Z and A Man Called Otto, some of Forster’s other film credits are Monster’s Ball, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, and Finding Neverland. As per Forster, the story is "filled with humor, heart, chaos, and unexpected hope."

On the other hand, producer Wikström Nicastro stated, "Fredrik’s novels speak to our shared humanity in a way that really moves audiences, and we’re proud to be able to deliver another heartwarming and hilarious adaptation of his work."