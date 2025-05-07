Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite after 20 years for a romantic thriller

After starring in the 1994 action classic Speed and 2006's romantic drama The Lake House, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming once again for Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming romantic thriller.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be written by Noah Oppenheim, known for Jackie and Zero Day series. Details about the plot and rest of the cast members are yet to be announced, but the makers describe the story as "propulsive."

Producer Mark Gordon is also reuniting with Reeves and Bullock after Speed to back the project. According to reports, Gordon and Oppenheim pitched the story to the actors and went on to develop the film.

Apart from starring as lead actors, Reeves and Bullock will also be producing the project. While Bullock is backing it via Fortis Films, Reeves, Gordon and Bibby Dunn are bankrolling under The Mark Gordon Company. Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner are producing via Prologue Entertainment.

Known for his work in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, Keanu Reeves was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 4 and reprised his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. He also voiced the role of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Bullock was recently seen in The Lost City. She has also played memorable roles in The Unforgivable and Bird Box for Netflix.