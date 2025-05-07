Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega to star in Shutout

Acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell will direct Shutout, a new feature film centered around the world of pool hustling, reports Deadline. The film will star Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and rising star Jenna Ortega.

In Shutout, De Niro will portray Jake Kejeune, a seasoned pool hustler considered one of the last masters of a dying art. Having spent years navigating the dimly lit and high-stakes environment of backroom pool halls, Jake's life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across Mia (Ortega). Mia is a prodigy whose raw and electrifying talent reignites a passion within Jake that he believed was long gone.

Recognising Mia's extraordinary potential, Jake guides her, aiming to refine her natural abilities and instincts. Together, they delve into the cutthroat high-stakes pool world, where fortunes can be won or lost with a single shot. As Mia's skills and ambition grow, Jake faces a crucial question: will her intense desire for victory overshadow the lessons he imparts, or can he guide her to achieve greatness?