Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega to star in Shutout

Acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell will direct Shutout, a new feature film centered around the world of pool hustling, reports Deadline. The film will star Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and rising star Jenna Ortega.
In Shutout, De Niro will portray Jake Kejeune, a seasoned pool hustler considered one of the last masters of a dying art. Having spent years navigating the dimly lit and high-stakes environment of backroom pool halls, Jake's life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across Mia (Ortega). Mia is a prodigy whose raw and electrifying talent reignites a passion within Jake that he believed was long gone.
Recognising Mia's extraordinary potential, Jake guides her, aiming to refine her natural abilities and instincts. Together, they delve into the cutthroat high-stakes pool world, where fortunes can be won or lost with a single shot. As Mia's skills and ambition grow, Jake faces a crucial question: will her intense desire for victory overshadow the lessons he imparts, or can he guide her to achieve greatness?
The screenplay for Shutout is penned by Alejandro Adams. The film will be produced by Russell himself, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of RK Films, and Mark Bomback.
This project marks a reunion for De Niro and Russell, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film Silver Linings Playbook. Ortega's involvement comes on the heels of her successful roles in the Netflix series Wednesday, the popular Scream franchise, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
RK Films, the production company founded by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, is known for films such as Maleficent, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Snow White and the Huntsman.
Jeff Kirschenbaum of RK Films expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons. It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break."