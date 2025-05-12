Godzilla X Kong sequel titled Supernova, filming begins

The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Kaitlyn Dever, Sam Neill, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Delroy Lindo, with Dan Stevens reprising his role as Trapper Beasly from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

In Godzilla X Kong: Supernova, Titans Godzilla and Kong will be facing off against a threat which is world-ending, with the humans beside them. The script for the film has been written by David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green.

Grant Sputore is known for the 2009 film I Am Mother. David Callaham has written the script for the film. He has also written for films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.