Godzilla X Kong sequel titled Supernova, filming begins

The upcoming Godzilla X Kong film in the Monsterverse franchise after last year's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, has been titled Godzilla X Kong: Supernova. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures shared a short teaser along with the announcement that production for the film has officially begun. Directed by Grant Sputore, Supernova is scheduled to hit theatres on March 26, 2027.
The short teaser video shows a call coming from Sedona, Arizona to the Monarch offices. It shows an emergency alert and a real phone number, (240) MONARCH, for fans to call and report a titan sighting.
The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Kaitlyn Dever, Sam Neill, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Delroy Lindo, with Dan Stevens reprising his role as Trapper Beasly from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
In Godzilla X Kong: Supernova, Titans Godzilla and Kong will be facing off against a threat which is world-ending, with the humans beside them. The script for the film has been written by David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green.
Grant Sputore is known for the 2009 film I Am Mother. David Callaham has written the script for the film. He has also written for films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.