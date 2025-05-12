Kirsten Dunst, Mikey Madison to star in Alejandro Landes Echavarría’s Reptilia

Dunst has previously earned an Oscar nomination for The Power of the Dog and won Cannes’ best actress prize for Melancholia. She is also known for Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Her upcoming films include Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman and Ruben Östlund’s The Entertainment System Is Down.

Madison, previously seen in Scream 5, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and FX’s Better Things, has been praised for her bold, emotionally raw performances — a quality likely to shine in Reptilia's twisted, aquatic narrative.

The film is being produced by Imperative Entertainment, Pastel, and AF Films, with Landes Echavarría also producing under his A Stela Cine banner. Black Bear is financing.