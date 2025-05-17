Cinema Without Borders: A fraught family—Hard Truths

It was quite fitting for me to have seen the film on Mother’s Day with one of the principal scenes in Hard Truths being all about Chantelle trying to take a hesitant Pansy to their mom Pearl's grave on Mother’s Day to mark her fifth death anniversary. A scene that brings to fore Pansy’s hidden grudges—of being forced into responsibilities as an elder child when her father abandoned them and being neglected at the cost of her sister. It also establishes her inability in processing loss, pain and grief. Despite the span of time, a closure still eludes her.

Hard Truths makes for an endlessly hard watch with a seemingly unfluctuating screenplay (as static as Pansy’s own life) moving from one simmering encounter of hers to another. It doesn’t rely on action but is heavy on the dialogue. In that sense it’s an unhappy slice of a London-based extended working class black family life, a vivid portrayal of not just one feverish mind but the turmoil that her mental health issues throws her entire family into. The psychologically dense portrait of a woman in the breakdown mode is also an incisive probe into the heart and mind of those surrounding her. Dick Pope’s camera is a perfect ally of Leigh in that exercise—intense in its gaze, piercing with the close-up shots.

The film rides on Jean-Baptiste’s deeply felt and wonderfully nuanced performance. The ensemble around her is just as layered. Webber and Barrett as her husband and son are specially chilling in their seeming unresponsiveness—to her and to their own fragile selves. They just keep bearing with her to their own detriment and you wonder when either of them will erupt with all the pent up rage or reach a breaking point.

Even as the film shows the unconscious psychological cruelty and violence underlying the situation, it also tries to understand Pansy’s behavioural patterns with empathy, tenderness, love and care. Leigh doesn’t offer any easy cure for her affliction but, despite her being a bad wife, mother, sister and aunt, he isn’t willing to give up on her as a far from perfect human being. The ties that bind us more often than not transcend the barriers of pain and hurt.