Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones onboard Good Sex

The cast of director Lena Dunham's romantic comedy Good Sex continues to get bigger, with the addition of Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones. They join previously announced cast members Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, and singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury, also called Role Model.

Directed by Dunham from her own screenplay for Netflix, Good Sex follows couples therapist Ally (Portman) who reenters the dating scene of New York after spending years in a relationship that did not work for her. Ally gets quite the bargain when she meets a man in his 20s (Pillsbury) and another in his 50s (Ruffalo), showing her that good sex has no formula set in stone.