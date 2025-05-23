Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones onboard Good Sex

The cast of director Lena Dunham's romantic comedy Good Sex continues to get bigger, with the addition of Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones. They join previously announced cast members Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, and singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury, also called Role Model.
Directed by Dunham from her own screenplay for Netflix, Good Sex follows couples therapist Ally (Portman) who reenters the dating scene of New York after spending years in a relationship that did not work for her. Ally gets quite the bargain when she meets a man in his 20s (Pillsbury) and another in his 50s (Ruffalo), showing her that good sex has no formula set in stone.
Ryan is set to play Ally's therapist cum mentor, whereas Jones will portray her best friend. Dunham is producing the film alongside Michael Cohen through their banner Good Thing Going Productions, as well as Sophie Mas and Portman of the MountainA label.
Good Sex marks a comeback into feature films for Jones after her role in the Sofia Coppola directorial On the Rocks (2020). Jones recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Sunny. On the other hand, Ryan last starred in 2023's What Happens Later.
Natalie Portman, meanwhile, has Fountain of Youth, The Twits, and The Gallerist in various stages of production. Ruffalo's upcoming projects include Crime 101, also starring Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth.