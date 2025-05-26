Argentina theatre ceiling falls on woman during 'Final Destination Bloodlines' screening

The incident took place last week at Cinema Ocho in La Plata in Argentina's Buenos Aires during a night show of the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise
Audiences watching Final Destination Bloodlines at a theatre in Argentina had a 5DX experience without asking for it as a ceiling nearly fell on a woman during the middle of the film.
The incident took place last week at Cinema Ocho in La Plata in Argentina's Buenos Aires during a night show of the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise. The series of films follow death and its mysterious, freaky ways to kill people who escape the wrath of their fates. The latest film, which serves as a prequel and a sequel to the earlier released films centres around a college student who inherits visions of a previous premonition that averted a deadly structural failure in 1968 from her dying grandmother and is warned that Death is coming for her family.
The experience almost came true for Fiamma Villaverde, who was celebrating her 29th birthday at the theatre along with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend. Her life was saved by a whisker as she was leaning towards the armrest. However, she sustained injuries on her shoulder, back, knee and ankle. Villaverde told publications that she is planning to file a complaint and contact a lawyer to sue people responsible for the incident that caused her traumatic injuries. Released on May 16, Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd in his final film appearance before his death.
The film, which has set cash registers ringing in box offices worldwide, has its screenplay written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor from a story by Jon Watts, Busick and Taylor. The film is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. David Siegel and Warren Zide are the executive producers. Practical Pictures, Freshman Year, and Fireside Films are behind the film.