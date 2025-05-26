Argentina theatre ceiling falls on woman during 'Final Destination Bloodlines' screening

The experience almost came true for Fiamma Villaverde, who was celebrating her 29th birthday at the theatre along with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend. Her life was saved by a whisker as she was leaning towards the armrest. However, she sustained injuries on her shoulder, back, knee and ankle. Villaverde told publications that she is planning to file a complaint and contact a lawyer to sue people responsible for the incident that caused her traumatic injuries. Released on May 16, Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd in his final film appearance before his death.

The film, which has set cash registers ringing in box offices worldwide, has its screenplay written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor from a story by Jon Watts, Busick and Taylor. The film is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. David Siegel and Warren Zide are the executive producers. Practical Pictures, Freshman Year, and Fireside Films are behind the film.