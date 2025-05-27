Marcel Ophuls, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who forced France to face its WWII past, is dead at 97

PARIS: Marcel Ophuls, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose landmark 1969 documentary “The Sorrow and the Pity” shattered the comforting myth that most of France had resisted the Nazis during World War II, has died at 97.

The German-born filmmaker, who was the son of legendary filmmaker Max Ophuls, died Saturday at his home in southwest France after watching one of his favorite films with his family, his grandson Andreas-Benjamin Seyfert told The Associated Press. He died of natural causes.

Though Ophuls would later win an Oscar for “Hôtel Terminus” (1988), his searing portrait of Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie, it was “The Sorrow and the Pity” that marked a turning point — not only in his career, but in how France confronted its past.

Deemed too provocative, too divisive, it was banned from French television for over a decade. French broadcast executives said it “destroyed the myths the French still need.” It would not air nationally until 1981. Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and moral conscience of postwar France, refused to support it.

But for a younger generation in a country still recovering physically and psychologically from the aftermath of the atrocities, the movie was a revelation — an unflinching historical reckoning that challenged both national memory and national identity.

The myth it punctured had been carefully constructed by Charles de Gaulle, the wartime general who led Free French forces from exile and later became president. In the aftermath of France’s liberation in 1944, de Gaulle promoted a version of events in which the French had resisted Nazi occupation as one people, united in dignity and defiance. Collaboration was portrayed as the work of a few traitors. The French Republic, he insisted, had never ceased to exist.

“The Sorrow and the Pity,” which was nominated for the 1972 Oscar for Best Documentary, told a different story: Filmed in stark black and white and stretching over four and a half hours, the documentary turned its lens on Clermont-Ferrand, a provincial town at the heart of France. Through long, unvarnished interviews with farmers, shopkeepers, teachers, collaborators, members of the French Resistance — even the town’s former Nazi commander — Ophuls laid bare the moral ambiguities of life under occupation.