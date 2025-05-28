Cinema Without Borders: Prosaic verses—Un Poeta

Soto pushes in some amusing moments. Like the mention of The Alchemist leading onto an intellectual argument about Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Paulo Coelho or how Oscar’s mother keeps telling him to not take her car. But he still does. There is the universally appealing philosophical discussion on poetry itself, about having the sensitivity to discover poetry in unusual places and trying to seek poetry in everything, even the most banal words. But the most compelling is the portrayal of Oscar’s self-pride. I am a poet, he retorts at the offer of a new job, declining it for writing a book instead. But then where is the money in books? This fundamental query sits at the heart of poetic darkness so to speak. The standout aspect is how the screenplay moves on the father-daughter relationship dynamic. Oscar has been estranged from his wife and daughter Daniella, offers to help her with college education but only to borrow five bucks from her, in turn. A young, underprivileged teenager, Yurlady, fills two major gaps in his life. At one level she is a proxy daughter figure. At another, her talent in penning verses is reminiscent of his own early glory days. She is an unexpected ally. It brings joy and sunshine to his bleak existence as he seeks self-fulfilment in her success. Mentoring her gives him a sense of purpose. But in being her guide to the world of poetry he also takes her to zones and spaces she is not meant to venture into, at her age.