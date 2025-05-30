Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio train the next gen in tropey franchise product

These subtleties are lost on Legends which is only concerned about traversing established tropes and stirring film nostalgia. Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio’s now-older Daniel LaRusso, the OG Karate Kid, join hands to train Li to fight Mia’s ponytailed bully of an ex-boyfriend Conor (Aramis Knight), whose only character motivation seems to be that he is psychotic. He trains at a gym called “Demolition”, which doesn’t leave much to the imagination. I so miss the villainy mystery of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Jackie and Ralph coming together is the USP of the film but their characters are glanced over, and offer no more depth than a cameo appearance. The film often felt like a long training montage with a threadbare of a plot. The only respite was the New York imagery. It wasn’t fresh but it briefly made me relive the big city charm offered by 90s Hollywood rom-coms.

Karate Kid: Legends is just content trying to pass off as a film. It brings all these elements together, the casting, the callbacks, the references, the mid-credit cameo but misses out on the magic ingredient. It doesn’t build a relationship with its viewer and the only way to do that is to be human, vulnerable, real. In his broken English, Mr. Miyagi gave a lesson which wasn’t just about Karate. “If come from inside you, always right one.”