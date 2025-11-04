New Godzilla movie titled Godzilla - 0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero)

Godzilla Minus One is set in Japan against the backdrop of World War 2, where a war veteran, Shikishima Koichi (Kamiki Ryunosuke), who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following his encounter with Godzilla. He needs to bring together soldiers and veterans to fight the beast once it reappears. The film also featured Yamada Yuki, Hamabe Minami, Yoshioka Hidetaka, Aoki Munetaka, Sasako Kuranosuke, and Ando Sakura.