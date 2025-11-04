New Godzilla movie titled Godzilla - 0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero)

Production company Toho Studios announced the title of the sequel to Godzilla Minus One at the Godzilla Fest. Titled Godzilla - 0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero), the film is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, and the VFX is by Shirogumi. Toho Studios is producing the film along with Robot.
The crew from the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One returns for this project.
The Japanese film opened to strong reviews, earning $50 million in Japan and becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese Godzilla film. It later earned $56 million in North America and became the first Japanese feature to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Godzilla Minus One is set in Japan against the backdrop of World War 2, where a war veteran, Shikishima Koichi (Kamiki Ryunosuke), who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following his encounter with Godzilla. He needs to bring together soldiers and veterans to fight the beast once it reappears. The film also featured Yamada Yuki, Hamabe Minami, Yoshioka Hidetaka, Aoki Munetaka, Sasako Kuranosuke, and Ando Sakura.
The franchise began with Ishiro Honda's 1954 film Godzilla, which introduced the radioactive reptile. Multiple films with the creature were made in Japan and the US.