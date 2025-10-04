Daredevil's Charlie Cox joins sci-fi romance Synthetic

Charlie Cox and Haley Bennett are headlining the cast of Synethetic. Cox was recently seen as the titular character in Daredevil: Born Again, which will return for a second season.
Ridge has also written the story for the film, which was adapted into a screenplay by Jackson Lanzig and Collin Kelly. Eric Binns and Robert Ogden Barnum are producing the film. Amanda Marshall, Jamie Wollrab, and Veronica Radaelli are serving as executive producers for the film. House of Juno and Space Pilot Media are backing the film.
The rest of the cast of Synthetic includes Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Lovie Simone, Spenser Granese, and Jonathan Silverman. The film recently completed production in Kentucky, USA.
The film follows the story of a soldier, whose solace existence is disrupted by an escaped female android.