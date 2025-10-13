Mortal Kombat 3 in the works

Jeremy Slater, the screenwriter for Mortal Kombat II, is returning to write the third film in the reboot series, which started with Mortal Kombat (2021). Simon McQuoid directed Mortal Kombat (2021), which is based on the video game series, created by Ed Boon and John Tobias in 1992 for Midway Games. The second film in the reboot series, is set to release on May 15, 2026. McQuoid and Slater are directing and writing the sequel, respectively.