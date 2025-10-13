Mortal Kombat 3 in the works

The next instalment in the Mortal Kombat reboot series, Mortal Kombat 3, is in the works at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. The announcement was made at the New York Comic Con, during the panel for Mortal Kombat II.
Jeremy Slater, the screenwriter for Mortal Kombat II, is returning to write the third film in the reboot series, which started with Mortal Kombat (2021). Simon McQuoid directed Mortal Kombat (2021), which is based on the video game series, created by Ed Boon and John Tobias in 1992 for Midway Games. The second film in the reboot series, is set to release on May 15, 2026. McQuoid and Slater are directing and writing the sequel, respectively.
Karl Urban, known for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys, is joining the cast as Johnny Cage. Others joining Mortal Kombat II are Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, Damon Herriman, Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, and CJ Bloomfield. Cast members returning for the sequel from Mortal Kombat (2021) are Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Max Huang.
The video games were first adapted for films in 1995 with Mortal Kombat. A sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation was released in 1997. The video games were adapted for Television in 1998 with Mortal Kombat: Conquest. The 2021 film is the first live action project for the silver screen after 20 years of development struggles.