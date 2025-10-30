Madison De La Garza makes directorial debut with Sara Sarita

The makers have announced that the film, starring Michael Madsen in one of his final big-screen appearances, has concluded production and entered the post-production stage. Set at Camp Marigold, Sara Sarita's story is about a young woman who makes a startling discovery: her family has a dark secret shrouded from her, one that ties them to an ancient, demonic spirit, Sara Sarita, or the daughter of the devil. Inspired by Mexican folklore, it is expected that the screenplay of Sara Sarita will revolve around how she reacts and responds to this discovery.