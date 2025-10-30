Madison De La Garza makes directorial debut with Sara Sarita

Actor Madison De La Garza, known for her roles in the TV shows Desperate Housewives and Bad Teacher, has turned into a filmmaker with the horror movie titled Sara Sarita.
The makers have announced that the film, starring Michael Madsen in one of his final big-screen appearances, has concluded production and entered the post-production stage. Set at Camp Marigold, Sara Sarita's story is about a young woman who makes a startling discovery: her family has a dark secret shrouded from her, one that ties them to an ancient, demonic spirit, Sara Sarita, or the daughter of the devil. Inspired by Mexican folklore, it is expected that the screenplay of Sara Sarita will revolve around how she reacts and responds to this discovery.
According to the makers, Madsen, popular for his performances in Reservoir Dogs (1992), Die Another Day (2002), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Scary Movie 4 (2006), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), was a part of the production even two weeks before his demise and that the works were put to a halt as a form of respect to the late actor. Starring alongside Madsen are Spencer Breslin, Michael Pare, and Kaili Thorne.
Co-directed, written, and produced by Kate Queen, Sara Sarita is expected to make its debut in the latter half of 2026.