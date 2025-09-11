Cinema Without Borders: Nomad Shadow — No Woman’s Land

In its short run-time, the 82-minute Arabic-Spanish film, doesn’t just give us a peep into Mariam’s struggles to readjust in the country and culture that she can no longer relate to, especially when it comes to gender roles, but it also dwells on the familial grudges that stem from her stealthy departure a decade back. Can she hold on to her dreams, desires and choices in the face of the pressures? Will her near and dear ones let go of their bitterness and resentment towards her? Will she be able to find roots again in the home soil or will she have to flee to freedom yet again? “I am completely lost in the world,” she confesses.