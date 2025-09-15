Amelia Eve onboards Insidious 6 cast; makers set release date for next instalment

Amelia Eve, known for her work in films like The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Blind, is all set to onboard the next instalment of Insidious franchise, joining Lin Shaye among others in the cast. The makers have also reportedly set the release date for the film.
Featuring Shaye in a reprising role, Insidious 6 is currently slated to hit theatres on August 21, 2026. The team is reportedly planning to commence shoot next week. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell, with executive producers Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Johnson.
Insidious 6 will be directed by Jacob Chase, with a script he co-wrote with David Leslie Johnson. Chase, who directed The Girl In The Woods, is also known for his previous short film Mr Blur, which won the International Jury Award for Best Director at Fantasia 2023. His upcoming projects include Bad Boy.
The previous instalment, titled Insidious: The Red Door (2023), emerged as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. With worldwide gross earnings over $700 million, Insidious remains one of the most successful horror film franchises of all times.
In addition to the sixth installment in the series, the makers are also reportedly planning a spinoff titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, featuring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani.
Emmy-winner Shaye, who has been active in the industry for more than 30 years, was popular for her appearance in comedies like There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber, before she gained popularity with her work in Horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2001 Maniacs and Insidious franchise.