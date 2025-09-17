X-Men star Famke Janssen to star in post-apocalyptic thriller

Famke Janssen will star as the lead in the upcoming post-apocalyptic film, One Second After, reported Variety. Janssen is known for her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men film series.
One Second After will be directed by Scott Rogers, from a script written by J Michael Straczynski. The film will be produced by Rob Pfaltzgraff, Nick Reid, and Matt Kennedy. MPI Original Films and Startling Inc are the banners backing the film.
The rest of the cast of One Second After includes Josh Holloway, who was seen in Yellowstone and Lost, and Hannah John-Kamen, who recently reprised the her role of Ava Starr/Ghost in Marvel's Thunderbolts*. She played the role first in Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Apart from the X-Men films Janssen has also starred as Lenore in the Taken trilogy, alongside Liam Neeson and Maggie Grace. She also starred as Xenia Onatopp in Goldeneye, which starred Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.