Zara Larsson hopes ‘Midnight Sun’ helps complete her pop superstar puzzle

NEW YORK: Zara Larsson is no stranger to packing dance floors around the world, boasting a catalog with several songs that have earned more than a billion streams. But despite possessing all the individual pieces a superstar career requires, her jigsaw has yet to be fully completed in the way she’s hoped.

“I feel like it’s been a disconnect between what I’ve released and who I am,” said the 27-year-old. “I feel finally people are starting to piece the puzzle together.”

Larsson is betting that the image becomes more formed with her new album, “Midnight Sun,” out Friday. Serving as love letter to her native Sweden where summer sunlight can extend until midnight, her 10-track, fourth studio project follows up 2024’s “Venus.”

Larsson, who entered the entertainment world when she was just 10, has never been shy about her desire to become the biggest pop star in the world. But her journey has taught her expectations may have to be tempered.

“Maybe my perspectives of life has changed, too, just growing older. And now, I’m at a point where it’s like maybe I want a family. … That, in a way, feels more important than just being amazing in front of people I don’t know,” said the artist, whose 2017 “Symphony” collaboration with Clean Bandit — already a megahit — recently went viral on TikTok. “It’s maturity, but also actively — like really actively — having to say … I am good enough as I am.”