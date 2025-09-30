Cat Stevens postpones North American tour and cites visa issues

Cat Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, has postponed the North American leg of his book tour due to unspecified visa issues, the singer announced on social media Monday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member was set to tour in support of his book, “Cat on the Road to Findout,” which will release in the US on Oct. 7 and was made available in the UK earlier this month. The book release won’t be impacted, Stevens wrote, noting that “books don’t need visas!”

Stevens is the latest in a string of international musicians and athletes impacted by visa issues, as fees have increased in the past year and processing times have slowed.

Stevens wrote that his team waited months for visa approvals, but “at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time.”

“I am really upset!” Stevens wrote on social media. “Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

Representatives of Stevens did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.